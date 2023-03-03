Alundra Blayze Praises NWA Owner Billy Corgan's Wrestling Knowledge

Billy Corgan has caught plenty of slack from fans and former talent in recent months, but one six-time world champion said the NWA owner knows professional wrestling and its history like few others.

Former WWF and WCW star Alundra Blayze, who currently works with NWA as an agent and producer, spoke with PWMania.com recently and gave a glowing review of her boss.

"Let me tell you, this guy is so knowledgeable," Blayze, aka Madusa or her real name of Debra Miceli, said. "He is amazing. He knows his craft better than some of the wrestlers, which is just like mind blowing. And he has a love for this business. So buying the NWA. He loves, you know, its history and he likes to keep it that basic history, right?"

Corgan bought the fading NWA in 2017 and rebranded the historic wrestling federation into its own promotion in 2019, launching a YouTube series that October called "NWAPowerrr" that served as its main weekly show. "NWAPowerrr" now airs on FITE TV, while NWA has launched several other online-only shows via YouTube like "NWA USA" and "NWA Shockwave."

But while Corgan, the front man of Chicago rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, may have given NWA new life, he's also drawn criticism for his booking in recent months.

Corgan has faced backlash since NWA's decision to put its world heavyweight championship on Tyrus, a former WWE star who regularly appears as a conservative talking head on Fox News, last November. He's also faced criticism over his approach to booking women and has had a public fallout with the former longtime NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, who left the company near the end of last year.