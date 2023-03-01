Former WWE Official Says The Timing Of Trish Stratus' Return Was 'A Missed Opportunity'

"Sometimes missed opportunities are missed opportunities," and former WWE official Jimmy Korderas thinks that was the case regarding the timing of Trish Stratus' return to WWE. The seven-time women's champion appeared on "WWE Raw" this week in Grand Rapids, Michigan to help Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship. She stopped Bayley from causing interference on the outside, and while Korderas was impressed by that, he felt that the pop for her wasn't as big as it would have been if she returned on last week's "Raw" in Canada.

"I think maybe last week would have been a better time to bring back Trish because you would have got that huge pop to set up WrestleMania for what's going to happen," Korderas explained during his latest "Reffin Rant." Interestingly, Stratus was actually backstage last week in her home country, but left the arena before the segment involving Damage CTRL due to a creative change. She had been rumored for several weeks to be getting involved in the storyline, but WWE opted to finally pull the trigger on Monday. However, it now remains to be seen whether that was just a one-off situation, or if she will be returning again on the "Road to WrestleMania."

WWE could push for a six-woman tag team match between the two sides, but with the titles being involved there are currently more questions than answers. This is particularly true since it was previously reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were penciled in for a Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Reffin Rant" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.