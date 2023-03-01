NWA Credits Jazz For Her Behind-The-Scenes Role In Building Its Women's Division

The NWA praised Jazz on Twitter for her work behind the scenes with the promotion's women's division. The tweet was sent in response to a fan who said they were pleased to hear Jazz on "Busted Open Radio" today.

"Oh yes! @Phenom_Jazz is a BIG part of the behind the scenes of NWA," the NWA tweeted. "One of the many reasons our women's division is as tough as they come."

The two-time former WWE Women's Champion retired from in-ring competition in 2021 following a stint with Impact Wrestling and has since put her efforts into coaching the younger generation of talent. That's was Jazz has been doing with the NWA, where she worked as an in-ring competitor from 2016 to 2019, holding the NWA Women's Championship for 948 days.

As an agent/producer in NWA, Jazz put matches together in addition to helping develop talent such as current NWA Women's Champion Kamille and KiLynn King. With more than 20 years in the industry competing for a variety of promotions, Jazz obviously has plenty of knowledge to offer.

The NWA' got attention for its all-women's pay-per-view in 2021, although there hasn't been one since. NWA owner Billy Corgan said he wouldn't run another all-women's pay-per-view unless it was going to be as good or better than the first one. Having experienced pros such as Jazz to help the division could push the company back to that level.

While her focus now is working backstage, Jazz has admitted in the past that with "a good knee replacement, a little cardio," she could potentially get back into the ring, mentioning Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair as potential dream opponents.