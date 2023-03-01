WWE Star Sonya Deville Was Arrested For Firearm Possession In February

WWE star Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato, was reportedly arrested last month for unlawful possession of a firearm in New Jersey. The incident allegedly took place on February 19 in Atlantic City, with Berenato being charged with possession of a handgun without a permit in the state of New Jersey.

According to a WWE spokesperson speaking to Wrestling Inc. on background, Berenato was granted an expedited permit to carry a handgun in her home state of Florida following a 2020 incident that saw a stalker break into her home, reportedly with the intent of kidnapping Berenato. Berenato, who recently announced her engagement, traveled to Atlantic City last week to celebrate the milestone. There, a mix-up with a valet attendant resulted in the attendant searching Berenato's glove compartment in an attempt to identify the owner of the vehicle via registration. A handgun was found in the glove compartment and authorities were then contacted.

While Berenato hasn't released any statement on the incident, an upcoming match between herself and Charlotte Flair is seemingly still on for a Madison Square Garden live event in New York City on March 12. The match was announced by the venue earlier today via Twitter, with Berenato retweeting the announcement.

Berenato is a regular personality on WWE television, having competed in five matches on TV or on premium live events so far in 2023. The WWE star last appeared on TV during the February 10 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where she competed in a tag match alongside Chelsea Green against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, Berenato has wrestled at several live events, including after her alleged arrest.