Mercedes Mone Announced To Make MEGACON Appearance With The Mandalorian Cast

Fans looking to get close to Mercedes Mone will have a tremendous opportunity to do so in the coming weeks. Today, the reigning IWGP Women's Champion was announced as a guest for MEGACON Orlando, which will be taking place at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL, on March 30 and 31.

Weâ€™re celebrating the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 with a new Guest announcement. Meet Koska Reeves when @MercedesVarnado joins @kateesackhoff, @quiethandfilms, @TheCarlWeathers, and @bigEswallz at MEGACON Orlando. Tickets: https://t.co/2zbrCDHpCz pic.twitter.com/jRn5DJ8rCh — MEGACON Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) March 1, 2023

Mone will be joining fellow cast members of the popular Disney+ "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian: Rosario Dawson, Katie Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow. Mone debuted in the "Star Wars" galaxy during Season 2 of the show as Koska Reeves, a fellow Mandalorian and member of the Nite Owls. Mone — credited on the show by her real name Mercedes Varnado — is not slated to appear during Season 3, which just dropped on the streaming platform today. However, she did make an appearance at the red carpet premiere, showing that she still remains a stone's throw from re-entering this universe again at any time.

"The CEO" is set to participate in meet and greet sessions at the convention, signing autographs and offering a dual photo op with Sackhoff. However, unless there's a late cancellation, this likely takes Mone out of the running to show up at the NJPW-Impact Wrestling cross-promotional show during WrestleMania week. Multiverse United: Only The STRONG Survive is lined up for March 30 in Los Angeles — which is when she'll already be busy on the East Coast. Therefore, those looking forward to seeing her in the ring again will likely have to wait patiently for either April 8 at Sumo Hall where she'll defend her title against AZM in NJPW, or April 23 at Yokohama Arena for STARDOM against Mayu Iwatani — the only two remaining Japanese dates she has booked as part of her current deal.