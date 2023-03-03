The Gunns Discuss Their Work Ethic In Reaching A Championship Level

Austin and Colten Gunn shocked the world when they defeated The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the main event of the February 8, 2023, edition of "AEW Dynamite." Following this victory, The Gunns received backlash on Twitter due to some believing they were not worthy of holding AEW gold at this point in their careers.

While on "Under The Ring," Austin Gunn discussed The Gunns' work ethic and why he believes certain fans do not believe they work hard.

"When it comes to me and Colten, you can't deny how hard we work on and off the screen," Austin said. "When we're on, we make the most of what we're given, we've been doing that for a year. You put me in the crowd, you put Colten in the crowd, we make the most of it, and we steal the show. We've been working so hard for a year and people don't think we work hard because we're second generation. But, we've been working hard behind the scenes, and me and Colten's goal from the beginning was to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships."

Austin later discussed how he and Colten only have a few years of experience in the ring. The Gunns will have their first major test as AEW World Tag Team Champions when they defend the titles at Revolution in a four-way tag team match. Their opponents will be The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and the winners of the Casino Battle Royale on the March 1 "Dynamite," Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

