Keiji Muto Fans Can Watch His Final Performance On Demand This Weekend

Keiji Muto (aka The Great Muta) closed the book on his storied career last week, wrestling his retirement match inside the Tokyo Dome before 30,000 people in a show that was moving for the legendary star's fans, fellow wrestlers, and former colleagues. The good news for those who missed the show is that they'll have another opportunity to catch it.

Pro Wrestling NOAH, the promoter of Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling "Last" Love, tweeted the following announcement Wednesday evening: "#BREAKING Keiji Muto's Retirement Show will be available on demand on #wrestleUNIVERSE from Sunday 5 March!" The tweet also noted that the event would feature both English and Japanese commentary.

Like those who watched live, fans signing up to see Muto's final show will be treated to two swan songs for the Japanese legend. The former IWGP Heavyweight, GHC Heavyweight, and Triple Crown Champion closed out his career by first battling Tetsuya Naito and then longtime rival Masahiro Chono in a surprise bout that also was Chono's retirement match. The show also featured IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada defeating GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in an inter-promotional dream match.

Launched in 2017 under the name DDT Universe, Wrestle Universe is a subscription service that contains the tape libraries of NOAH, DDT Wrestling, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and other promotions. All the promotions on Wrestle Universe are under the Cyberfight banner.