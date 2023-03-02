Danhausen Believes There's Room For More AEW Titles In Orange Cassidy's Backpack

Orange Cassidy is already the AEW All-Atlantic Champion, and on Saturday at AEW Revolution he'll have the chance to add to his title collection alongside Danhausen. That's because on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," they emerged victorious from the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale as last-minute entrants, punching their ticket to Revolution. Now they're set to face off against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and The Gunns in a four-way tag team contest for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

After emerging victorious from the Battle Royale, Danhausen suggested that Cassidy's backpack could fit even more championship gold, saying "Danhausen finally won! Now me and Orange stand at the top of the mountain, and our winnings have no end in sight!" He then grabbed the backpack and continued, declaring "Look at this, open it! We've got plenty more room for more championships in here, and we're going to stuff 'em all in there!"

The duo are coming off a win over Anthony Henry and JD Drake last week on "AEW Dark," but their inclusion and eventual win during Wednesday's Battle Royale is even more surprising when you consider that Cassidy also defended his All-Atlantic Championship earlier in the evening. As of right now, he is not scheduled to pull double duty again on Saturday, but he does have a chance to become a double champion at Revolution.

Other title matches booked for that evening include Samoa Joe defending the AEW TNT Championship against Wardlow, Jamie Hayter putting her AEW Women's Championship on the line against Ruby Soho and Saraya, The Elite versus House of Black for the World Trios Championships, and MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-minute Iron Man Match.