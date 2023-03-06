Britt Baker Would Love The Chance For AEW Dream Match Against NJPW's Mercedes Mone

With Mercedes Mone no longer under the WWE banner, the IWGP Women's Champion might be available to compete in multiple promotions. A number of wrestlers have expressed interest in facing off against Mone, including former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker, who would like to see Mone compete in AEW.

"I hope and pray that someday we see her in some capacity in AEW," Baker said in an interview with the "New York Post." "If by chance I could be in the connection too I would be very, very for that."

Baker addressed whether she thinks Mone wrestling is an AEW ring is realistic. "She's not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Mone let out of the cage," Baker said. "What is she gonna do now?"

Mone's next defense of the IWPG Women's Championship will likely see her take on AZM, who challenged her a couple of days after Mone defeated KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Title at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Battle in the Valley on February 18. If AEW and NJPW do a second iteration of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view and Mone is still champion, there could be an opportunity for her to defend her title against an AEW star, and Baker would be one of the leading candidates.