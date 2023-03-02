Britt Baker Calls AEW All Out Scrum 'Heartbreaking, Embarrassing, And Disappointing'
As AEW's first female signing, Dr. Britt Baker has experienced it all with the company since its inception in 2019. Baker has been present for all the ups and downs of AEW's existence, including its biggest down after All Out 2022 involving CM Punk and The Elite. Speaking on the infamous "Brawl Out" following the post-event scrum, Baker joined "Barstool Rasslin," recapping the whole situation from her side of things.
"That scrum was heartbreaking," Baker said. "It was embarrassing and it was disappointing because it just felt like for a moment in time, this felt like very much a disaster. ... You never want that feeling but it happens all the time. That was definitely a time in AEW where I was like man this sucks."
Baker also said that despite having people or things she doesn't like in AEW, she's a solider for the company, fighting on the "front lines for my team and I'm going to put it over." Since AEWs inception, the company has run the post-show media scrums following pay-per-views, something Baker believes "humanizes these very larger-than-life wrestlers" in some ways, but that night the scrum wasn't used "proactively or responsibly." The former AEW Women's Champion also believes everyone involved was "wrongly characterized" following the altercation. Baker said people don't realize that without people like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, "there is no AEW," calling the company a special place despite that moment being a "little wrinkle in the fabric" that they've since ironed out.
'We can't go back in time so let's move forward
Since that September night, CM Punk has yet to re-appear in AEW, with the prospect of him coming back still up in the air. The Elite have since returned, currently holding the AEW World Trios Championship they were stripped of following the incident. Despite that night being in the rearview, a divide in the roster has been speculated, with many picking between Punk and The Elite's point of view. Baker hates that, as a divide creates separate teams within their roster and with AEW, "we're all on the same team." As far as how to prevent this from happening in the future, Baker believes talent need to be more careful with the stuff they're reading online.
"I think everybody in this company is a huge benefit for AEW and I think they all truly love professional wrestling and there's a lot of passion involved there," Baker said. "I think everybody in AEW can probably say that they hate what happened, wish it hadn't happened, happened differently but you can't take that back. We can't go back in time so let's move forward and be smart about how we do things."
"Don't just spit out every random stupid lie, rumor that you've heard of. Let's really be smart now and let's try to prevent this sh** from happening again," Baker added. "I really feel bad for everybody involved and I'm happy that professional wrestling has moved on from that because for a second it felt like it was all eyes on us for the wrong reasons. I'm so proud in how resilient AEW is. I'm really happy and proud of this company I work for."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Barstool Rasslin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.