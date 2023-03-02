Britt Baker Calls AEW All Out Scrum 'Heartbreaking, Embarrassing, And Disappointing'

As AEW's first female signing, Dr. Britt Baker has experienced it all with the company since its inception in 2019. Baker has been present for all the ups and downs of AEW's existence, including its biggest down after All Out 2022 involving CM Punk and The Elite. Speaking on the infamous "Brawl Out" following the post-event scrum, Baker joined "Barstool Rasslin," recapping the whole situation from her side of things.

"That scrum was heartbreaking," Baker said. "It was embarrassing and it was disappointing because it just felt like for a moment in time, this felt like very much a disaster. ... You never want that feeling but it happens all the time. That was definitely a time in AEW where I was like man this sucks."

Baker also said that despite having people or things she doesn't like in AEW, she's a solider for the company, fighting on the "front lines for my team and I'm going to put it over." Since AEWs inception, the company has run the post-show media scrums following pay-per-views, something Baker believes "humanizes these very larger-than-life wrestlers" in some ways, but that night the scrum wasn't used "proactively or responsibly." The former AEW Women's Champion also believes everyone involved was "wrongly characterized" following the altercation. Baker said people don't realize that without people like The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, "there is no AEW," calling the company a special place despite that moment being a "little wrinkle in the fabric" that they've since ironed out.