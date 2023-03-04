EC3 Says That He's Involved With 'The Illuminati Of Wrestling,' Explains Their Purpose

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star EC3 has talked about the existence of an "Illuminati of professional wrestling" on Sportskeeda's "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast.

"I am in a text group, which is pretty much the Illuminati of professional wrestling," revealed the former Impact World Champion. "20+ names, some of the highest caliber of names of this industry exist solely to mock certain individuals and their social media."

After co-hosts Vince Russo and Chris Featherstone goaded him, EC3 revealed former WWE Tag Team stars The Singh Brothers as wrestlers that have been mocked by this "Illuminati." The brothers were released in June 2021 and are currently known as the Bollywood Boyz. Since their WWE release, they have wrestled a few matches in AEW, DEFY Wrestling, and most recently in Game Changer Wrestling, where they got a shot at the GCW Tag Team titles.

As reported, EC3 officially signed with the NWA on February 11, during the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view pre-show. Also at the pay-per-view, he defeated former WWE star, Alex Riley. That night Riley made his NWA debut, while EC3 made his NWA debut in August 2022 at the NWA 74 pay-per-view.

EC3 started the professional wrestling company Control Your Narrative with Braun Strowman in March 2022, after they were both were released from WWE. Strowman has since returned to WWE and is on the "SmackDown" brand. When EC3 signed with NWA, he said he was taking, "CYN's mission with him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Outlaws", with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.