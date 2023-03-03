Sexy Star Vs Dulce Tormenta Signed For GCW's The Wrld On Lucha

The card for GCW's The Wrld On Lucha event — produced by American luchador Gringo Loco — is beginning to take shape. Several matches have already been announced for the WrestleMania week card: Negro Casas vs. Tony Deppen, El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Laredo Kid, and Ciclope and Miedo Xtremo vs. Bestia 666 and Damian 666. Today, Loco revealed the first women's match for the show, featuring luchadora Sexy Star (who is 100% not the Sexy Star you're thinking of).

"WRLD ON LUCHA UPDATE," Loco tweeted. "Just Signed: SEXY STAR FACE TO FACE WITH DULCE TORMENTA IN LA! THIS MATCH WILL BE [FIRE]."

Sat 4/1 – 9PM PST

The daughter of luchador El Traidor and luchadora Gatubela, Sexy Star began her career as La Hija del Gatubela — a tribute to her mother — before adopting the Sexy Star name when joining AAA full time in 2021. In addition to AAA, Star has begun working in the U.S. over the last year and recently worked a joint AAA/MLW event in Mexico. She has no relation to nor any association with the Sexy Star that appeared in Lucha Underground and legitimately attacked Rosemary during a match at TripleMania XXV.

As for Tormenta, the 25-year-old luchadora hales from El Paso, Texas, and was trained in part by lucha maestro and former CMLL, WWE, and All Japan star El Pantera. Her most notable appearances have been with AEW, having wrestled three times on "AEW Dark" or "AEW Dark: Elevation" since 2021, including one match with Hikaru Shida. Nevertheless, the upcoming match with Star likely fits the bill as her most high-profile match to date.