Backstage Update On Who's Interested In Signing EJ Nduka

Former Major League Wrestling star EJ Nduka became a free agent at the beginning of the year, though it seems unlikely he will remain one for much longer. The 34-year-old Texas native has been given a lot to think about in recent months, as according to reports from Fightful Select, Nduka has had contact with wrestling promotions all over the world that are vying to sign the former MLW Tag Team Champion.

Notably, Nduka has a standing offer from All Elite Wrestling following his performance against "The Japanese Phenom" Konosuke Takeshita in February. However, Nduka has not yet accepted the offer and is weighing his options, one of which is returning to WWE.

Nduka made his professional wrestling debut with WWE NXT in 2020 but was one of many performers released from the company in 2021 due to budget cuts. While Nduka has communicated with WWE since becoming a free agent, Fightful suggested that the recent firing of WWE' Senior Vice President of Talent Operations and Strategy James Kimball could affect WWE's recruitment of talent. It is unknown to what degree the loss of Kimball has impacted WWE's chances of recruiting its former trainee.

Furthermore, it seems that Nduka has more options to consider than just the two major wrestling companies in the United States. Companies from Japan and Mexico reportedly have also expressed interest in the former bodybuilder since he became a free agent.