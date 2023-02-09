Backstage News On EJ Nduka's AEW Status

After roughly a month as a free agent, former MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka may be off the market. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Nduka was offered a contract with AEW following his match against Konosuke Takeshita that aired on "AEW Dark" earlier this week. The match was taped several weeks back, and there is currently no word on whether or not Nduka has accepted the deal.

Following his departure from MLW, Nduka has attracted attention from a wide range of promotions from across the globe, reportedly including WWE. After spending several years performing for "WWE NXT" as Ezra Judge, Nduka was released in 2021 and signed with MLW shortly after. Nduka's contract with MLW expired at the beginning of this year, and the former football player became one of the hottest free agents in wrestling. Whether or not Nduka is still a free agent remains to be seen.

While Nduka didn't make much of a name for himself in WWE, only performing at a pair of house shows during his time there, his stock has risen immensely throughout his tenure at MLW. Along with his tag team partner Calvin Tankman, Nduka held the MLW World Tag Team Championship for 315 days. Despite departing from the company, Nduka made a noteworthy appearance for MLW this week on a taped show. The first episode of "MLW Underground" saw Nduka challenge MLW World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match, further showcasing his skills to any company interested in signing the 34-year-old star.