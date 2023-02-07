EJ Nduka Has Big AEW And MLW Matches Tonight

It wasn't too long ago that EJ Nduka reached a career crossroads after he was shockingly released from WWE following his stint in the developmental system as Ezra Judge. Now one of the hottest free agents on the market, Nduka can be found wrestling for both AEW and MLW tonight in the span of a few hours.

To the shock of absolutely no one, Nduka is very excited about it with the former NFL prospect and professional bodybuilder hitting Twitter earlier today to commemorate this rare occurrence. "I guess lighting struck twice," he tweeted. "Two matches tonight. The Judge is back on your screens."

Nduka's double shot for AEW and MLW comes shortly after it was revealed that his MLW deal has expired. Since then, Nduka has drawn interest from a number of promotions, including AEW, WWE, and several across Japan. While Nduka's appearance on "AEW Dark" tonight might indicate that he has a mutual interest in AEW, there is no word on if Nduka factors into any of the company's longer-term plans, or if this match is nothing more than a one-shot appearance.

As for tonight's matches, Nduka is stepping into the ring with a couple of high-profile opponents. On "AEW Dark," he takes on Konosuke Takeshita just one day before the Japanese up-and-comer squares off with AEW World Champion MJF on "AEW Dynamite." Nduka then challenges MLW World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone in a Last Man Standing match on the premiere episode of "MLW Underground" on REELZ, which airs at 10 p.m. EST.