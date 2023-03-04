Tony Schiavone Says Billy Gunn Should Have Put His Sons Up For Adoption

There are several pro wrestling commentators who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Corey Graves, Don Callis, and "The Drama King" Matthew Rehwoldt do very little to hide their allegiances. Pat McAfee and Booker T will also constantly show support for their faves. Then there's AEW announcer Tony Schiavone.

During a recording of "Tony and Conrad Live!" for AdFreeShows.com, Schiavone discussed The Ass Boys (AKA The Gunn Club) in less than favorable terms. He said that WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn "should've stomped a f***ing mudhole in [Austin and Colten] at 12 and put them up for adoption."

While it's a little late for the elder Gunn to do that now, Anthony Bowens and "Platinum" Max Caster of The Acclaimed are more than happy to step in and carry out Schiavone's wishes at AEW Revolution on Sunday. At this year's installment of the promotion's annual pay-per-view event, the former tag team champions hope to regain the titles from the Gunns in a four-way match that also includes the tandems of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen.

Schiavone is beloved by wrestling fans for his endearing demeanor, but also his unfiltered comments. While you can hear these takes every week on AEW's official podcast, "Unrestricted," sometimes the former WCW announcer will let some things slip on the air, such as his negative feelings for AEW World Champion MJF and the Jericho Appreciation Society.



