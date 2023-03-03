Tony Schiavone Says AEW Is A Better Company With Jeff Jarrett Involved

Jeff Jarrett has worked in pro wrestling for over 30 years, and the multi-time world champion doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. In November, Jarrett made his AEW in-ring debut, with some questioning whether signing the 55-year-old was a smart decision or not. Since debuting, he has not been overly successful onscreen, losing two AEW World Tag Team Championship matches to The Acclaimed — however, Jarrett has received a consistent reaction of boos. Not everyone views Jarrett in a negative light though, including AEW commentator Tony Schiavone, who discussed the shape Jarrett has kept himself in over the years.

"For as long as he has been wrestling, he looks in tremendous shape," Schiavone said to "AdFree Shows." "I like him as a person." Along with his recent work in AEW both in the ring and behind-the-scenes, Jarrett has recently dealt with the sudden real-life passing of his father, Jerry Jarrett. Schiavone relayed his thoughts on Jarrett's eulogy and how he affects AEW as a whole. "It was a great day," Schiavone said. "Jeff Jarrett did such a wonderful job eulogizing his father. It was good, it was a good day. So, and I got to hang out with Jeff all day after that, so that was cool ... He's the best. I just sent him a text today how much I think we are a better company with him in it and we are. Great hire."

Jarrett will have the chance to add AEW tag gold to his already impressive resume once again. At AEW Revolution, he and Jay Lethal will battle The Acclaimed, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, and current champions The Gunns for the AEW tag titles.

