Saraya Explains Why Challenging For AEW Women's Title Is 'Bizarre'

For the first time in nearly 7 years, Saraya will compete for a professional wrestling title. Tonight, the former "Anti-Diva" vies for the AEW Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Ruby Soho and defending champion, Jamie Hayter, at AEW Revolution. Ahead of the high-stakes bout, Saraya spoke with "DAZN Wrestling" about her thoughts heading into the match.

Given the years of uncertainty after retiring from in-ring competition in 2018, the title opportunity is surreal to Saraya.

"It's very bizarre," she said. "I never thought I'd see this day, and then to be going up for a championship. It's such a prestigious championship too in AEW. I'm going straight to the top and I feel good about it. It's really incredible, and never thought I'd see that day."

Last November, Saraya revealed she'd been cleared to return to the ring after undergoing several medical tests. Following her announcement, she pivoted her attention to Britt Baker, before defeating the former AEW Women's Champion at Full Gear. As she slowly became reacquainted with the ring, Saraya saw a dramatic shift in her on-screen character.

In January, Saraya, alongside her ally, Toni Storm, began targeting the "AEW originals," with their first victim being Willow Nightingale. After Saraya stepped up to the apron to distract Nightingale during a match, Storm trapped Nightingale in a roll-up to gain the pinfall victory. After the bell rang, however, Saraya and Storm stunned Nightingale with an attack from behind, officially igniting their heel turn. In light of her previous actions, Saraya has positioned herself to be a major player in the AEW women's division and will now have a chance to strike championship gold at AEW Revolution.