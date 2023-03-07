Bryan Danielson On WWE WrestleMania Match With Edge And Roman Reigns: 'I Felt Nothing'

Just months before debuting in AEW, Bryan Danielson headlined WrestleMania for the second time in his WWE career. While under the name Daniel Bryan, he faced off against Edge and Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Reigns' title in a Triple Threat match ultimately won by the "Tribal Chief." It has previously been reported that Danielson did not want to be involved in the match itself, which has since been confirmed by Danielson himself — with him attempting to get out of the match backstage.

Danielson's feelings did not seemingly change during WrestleMania 37 — in an interview with "Sports Illustrated," former WWE Champion Danielson revealed what he felt during the main event. "It didn't mean anything to me," he said. "I felt nothing. You have to remember—it was our first time back in front of a live crowd [since the start of the pandemic], and we were in front of thousands of people. I felt nothing during that match. I was trying my best, but it felt like I was going through the motions. Then I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career. Putting together the [WrestleMania] match, I could feel a little bit of my apathy." Danielson later continued and said, "Something was wrong. It was very glaring to me."

Danielson would wind up leaving the company just a couple of weeks later following a singles loss to Reigns on the April 30, 2021, edition of "WWE SmackDown." Since leaving the company, Danielson has had the opportunity to face off against numerous different opponents in AEW, including MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.