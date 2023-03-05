John Hennigan Is More Excited By Dream Matches Than Returning To WWE

Current MLW National Openweight Champion John Hennigan was a guest on the "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast. The former WWE Superstar spoke about his dream matches and how they mean more to him than going back to WWE. As noted, after an eight-year absence, Hennigan re-signed with WWE in 2019, though he was released in November 2021 due to budget cuts.

"When I left, it would be the first time, It was never a goal to go back, it was in my head that I would go back one day," said Hennigan. "It's not really in my head anymore that I need to be back in WWE. If like for it to happen for some reason, sure maybe. The chance to have this handful of dream matches that I haven't had yet. Who knows? [Kenny] Omega, [Jon] Moxley, [Kota] Ibushi, people like that."

Hennigan even said that his wife former Impact's Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie could be a future opponent and the match between husband and wife would possibly be a hair vs. hair match.

Hennigan became the MLW National Openweight Champion at the MLW: Blood and Thunder event on January 7. He defeated Davey Richards to become the new champion. The match was also Hennigan's MLW return match. Besides MLW, Hennigan has been wrestling for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, World Series Wrestling, and in 2022 had a few AEW matches, including being part of the Owen Hart Tournament.

