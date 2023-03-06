Tony Khan Declines To Answer Questions On Mercedes Mone/AEW Or Kenny Omega's Contract

AEW President has a reputation for being cagey when it comes to answering the big questions about his company. Since Mercedes Mone became a free agent, many fans have expected her to walk through the forbidden door at some point. Meanwhile, it's believed that Kenny Omega's contract is coming to an end soon. For the time being, though, Khan is remaining tight-lipped on these matters.

Speaking at AEW Revolution's post-show media scrum, Khan declined to provide any substantial information when he was asked about the Mone and Omega situations. That said, he made it clear that he is a big fan of their work, suggesting that he is interested in working relationships with both performers.

Regarding Mone, Khan said that while he's a fan, he respects her current involvement with NJPW, a company whose working relationship with AEW is well-documented. "I wouldn't want to comment on discussions I've had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners," he said.

Omega, meanwhile, is reportedly gaining interest from WWE and it's unknown where his future lies. Furthermore, he and The Young Bucks lost the AEW World Trios Championships to The House of Black at Revolution on Sunday, undoubtedly leading to more speculation about Omega's current status with AEW. While Khan declined to share any details about his contract, he praised Omega's abilities and expressed his desire to keep him around. "He's one of the best stars in the world. I hope he's here for a very long time."