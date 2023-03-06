Austin Theory Implies He May Face Someone Besides John Cena At WrestleMania 39

WWE is well on the Road To WrestleMania and United States Champion Austin Theory joined Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda on "WrestleBinge" to talk about what he might be doing at WrestleMania 39 — and it might not be with his long rumored opponent, John Cena.

"Do I want a match with John Cena? Hell yeah, hell yeah. Is he gonna do it? Who knows? I know his schedule, I know he's busy, but also something I've been thinking about too is what if Austin Theory faces somebody at WrestleMania that has never been in the WWE?," Theory tossed out there. That caused Kellam to follow up and see what he's getting at.

"I can just leave it at that. I can just leave it at that," Theory said. We'll likely get more of an answer on this week's "WWE Raw" as John Cena makes a stop for an appearance tonight.

"Who's to know what happens on Monday, you know? I respect John Cena a lot," Theory said. "I grew up my whole life watching him, he inspired me to get to where I am now and you know what I mean? He's coming back. I don't know, we'll have to see."

Fans will have to see as Cena has been tied up with filming obligations, specifically with the upcoming Peter Farrelly comedy, "Ricky Stanicky." As Cena readies for "Raw" tonight, he is literally a few hours removed from beginning production on "Grand Theft Lotto." It should be noted that Cena is featured on the official poster for WrestleMania 39 so at the very least fans may get to "see" Cena when WWE goes Hollywood once again.

