Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Match Against KAIRI The Second Favorite Moment Of Her Career

From her classic matches against Bayley to headlining WrestleMania 37, Mercedes Mone has been involved in some major moments throughout her wrestling career. However, during an interview with "TMZ Sports," she named her IWGP Women's Championship match against KAIRI as one of her career highlights.

"It was a moment that I'm always going to remember," she said. "It's probably my second favorite moment of my career thus, and that's saying a lot because I've done so much in professional wrestling, but that day was so incredible. It was in front of a sold-out crowd that was just dying and waiting to see what I was going to do as Mercedes Mone. I had an amazing entrance, I had an amazing partner in the ring in KAIRI. She gave me everything." (Mone did not specify what her favorite moment was during the interview.)

Mone was able to come out on top at NJPW's Battle At The Valley, and now her focus is "making this title global," as Mone hopes to use her star power to help the title grow. That's something she has already been doing by displaying it on the red carpet during "The Mandalorian" Season 3 event

"I am taking this title all over the world and not just in Japan, so I am excited, I am excited to see what's next for me in the world of wrestling," Mone said.

However, it isn't just red carpet events where she's taking the title as the former WWE Superstar is going to see "what little promotions that I can pop up to," giving her the chance to defend it in other places. It will ultimately depend on the money though, as she said "whoever has the biggest bag is where I'm gonna go."

