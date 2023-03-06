Impact's Rosemary To Walk Red Carpet Tonight For Scream 6 Premiere

Even the pro wrestling world seems excited about the upcoming release of "Scream VI." The film was promoted heavily during "CMLL Super Viernes" this past Friday in Arena Mexico, and now an Impact Wrestling star will be finding out before all of us whether or not Stu Macher is making his long-awaited, though unlikely, return to the franchise. Monday afternoon, Impact made a special announcement on Twitter regarding Rosemary and the "Scream VI" premiere.

"Rosemary will walk the red carpet at the 'Scream 6' world premiere tonight in NYC ahead of its release in theaters this Friday!" Impact tweeted. "Check out our IG Live stream later tonight!"

Of all the Impact wrestlers, Rosemary is perhaps the best suited to attend the premiere of "Scream VI," likely due to her penchant for darker themes in the pro wrestling realm. The former Impact Knockouts Champion and two-time Knockout's Tag Team Champion sharpened that edge recently as a member of the Death Dollz, alongside Havok and long-time rival and friend Taya Valkyrie. Rosemary has yet to comment publicly on her impending walk down the red carpet tonight.

As for "Scream VI," which sees the action move from Woodsboro, California to New York City, most fans will not get to see the latest installment of the popular horror franchise until Friday, when the film is released widely in theaters. The film will see Courtney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega, and Hayden Panettiere all reprise their roles from past films.