WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 Preview (3/7): Shawn Michaels To Appear On The Grayson Waller Effect, NXT Women's Championship Bout, More

Tonight's "WWE NXT Roadblock" special will see "The Grayson Waller Effect" return with guest Shawn Michaels. Waller feels that "The Heartbreak Kid" has disrespected him since he unsuccessfully challenged Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day. The inaugural winner of the men's Iron Survivor Challenge match was even suspended by the WWE Hall of Famer following an outburst during the Vengeance Day post-show media call. Michaels will now attempt to talk things over on the Aussie's talk show.

Roxanne Perez is set to defend the "NXT" Women's Championship against Meiko Satomura this evening. The Japanese legend requested the title match after she and Perez successfully defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance in a tag team encounter last month; the champion ultimately agreed to the bout. Meanwhile, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will team up with Julius and Brutus Creed against Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher's Sanga and Veer Mahaan. The Creed Brothers came to the aid of Breakker during his championship clash with the former WWE Champion two weeks ago by taking out Sanga and Mahaan. The two teams will now look to settle their differences in a six-man tag team match.

In addition to those two matches, Tony D'Angelo and Dijak will collide in a Jailhouse Street Fight. D'Angelo challenged the former Retribution member to the gimmick bout after recently defeating Von Wagner in one-on-one action. Dijak already holds a victory over D'Angelo after the pair faced each other in a number one contender's match for the "NXT" North American Championship at "NXT New Year's Evil" in January. Elsewhere, Schism's Joe Gacy takes on Chase U's Andre Chase. The two faction leaders battle it out after the sinister group recently targeted Thea Hail.