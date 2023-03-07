Public Wake For NJPW Founder Antonio Inoki Held At Ryogoku Sumo Hall

Since his death in October, NJPW has been doing all they can to pay tribute to the legendary Antonio Inoki. And it appears they will continue to do so, as the promotion has held another celebration for the wrestler who was famously NJPW's founder, top star, and owner for the better part of the promotion's first 33 years. This may also be the last celebration. NJPW's website published details this morning from the public wake held for Inoki at Ryugoku Sumo Hall. No exact figures were given regarding attendance, but it was noted that the event saw many wrestling fans show up to pay respects, and that classic memorabilia of Inoki's, including his wrestling boots, was on display at the entrance way.

Several prominent figures in wrestling also paid respects to Inoki, starting with longtime tag team partner Seiji Sakuguchi, who himself was recently honored by the Japanese government. Sakuguchi was followed by former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori, NJPW legends Tatsumi Fujinami and Hiroshi Tanahashi, announcer Ichiro Furutachi, and video testimonials from Inoki rivals Dory Funk Jr. and Tiger Jeet Singh.

While no video was made available from the wake, all the text from the speeches was included in NJPW's recap. The ceremony was then closed by Inoki's brother, Keisuke, his grandson Naoto and current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, who led the congregation in a "1, 2, 3, Daa!" chant in a final tribute to the Japanese legend. It was noted that the general public continued to pay tribute to Inoki in Sumo Hall well after the wake ended.