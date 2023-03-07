Jimmy Jacobs Set As Next Inductee For This Year's Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Class

Last year saw the first inductions into GCW's Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, with performers such as Jerry Lynn, LuFisto, and Tracy Smothers featured in the inaugural 2022 class. GCW has now announced (via Twitter) Jimmy Jacobs as the third inductee of the upcoming 2023 class, joining the previously revealed Cheerleader Melissa as well as Christopher Daniels, who is set to be inducted by Frankie Kazarian.

Jacobs is set to be inducted by fellow indie veteran Alex Shelley, joining Kazarian as well as 2022 Indie Wrestling Hall of Famer Dave Prazak, who is scheduled to induct Melissa. Five wrestlers and one commentator were part of last year's induction class, so fans can likely expect several more additions to be made to the event's lineup over the next few weeks.

Over the course of his career, Jacobs has performed for Ring of Honor, IWA Mid-South, CZW, GCW, and many more promotions. The native of Grand Rapids, Michigan has held the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship five times, is a two-time IWA World Champion, and served in a backstage role as a producer for WWE. He was fired by WWE in 2019, reportedly after taking a photo with the Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and "Hangman" Adam Page, who were outside of an arena during a WWE taping, filming material for "Being The Elite."

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place at WrestleCon on Sunday, April 2 in Los Angeles, California at 12 pm PST. Fans who will be in the area attending the convention will be able to gain entrance to the ceremony for no added cost with their WrestleCon pass. Additionally, tickets for VIP seating are available at an extra cost for those interested.