Austin Theory Breaks Down All The Uncertainty That Came From Working With Vince McMahon

Austin Theory is flourishing under the leadership of Paul "Triple H" Levesque as he now prepares for a WrestleMania 39 match against John Cena with the United States Championship on the line. But before that, he was pushed as the protege of Vince McMahon. That led to him receiving prominent placement on WWE's weekly programming, but, as he told "Inside The Ropes," that meant he had to "expect the unexpected" as nothing was ever set in stone.

"At any moment anything can happen, just anything. You don't really know exactly where some things are going to go," he said. "You show up and you give it everything you've got and that's what I do every time."

During that stretch, he tasted some major highs, becoming the youngest Money in the Bank winner of all time. But then he ultimately failed with his cash-in. That run is something that Theory simply wanted to make as memorable as he could be before the time came to evolve and try something different with who he was and how he was presented.

"Losing it and coming up with this new character and making it succeed and actually making it believable, that's all on me," Theory said. "Even if there is a plan mapped out — and there's not — it's almost like it's up to me anyway. But, where we are at now I am definitely proud of it."



