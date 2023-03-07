Ricky Starks Admits Powerhouse Hobbs Match At AEW All Out Didn't Meet Expectations

After nearly two years in Team Taz, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs finally went their separate ways — but certainly not mutually. Moments after losing the FTW Championship, Starks was stunned when his long-time ally attacked him from behind, signaling the end of their partnership. The two went on to feud with each other for weeks before finally colliding at last September's All Out. The match itself, though, fell short of meeting many fans' expectations, as it only lasted about five minutes before Hobbs secured the pinfall and victory.

Recently speaking with Stephanie Chase, Starks admitted he would've liked to have the match gone in his favor, but that — and the length of the contest — were up to Tony Khan. "I can definitely see how people were a little bit miffed by it, but these are things that are out of my control," he explained, "and you just kind of go with it and throw it behind you and move on."

Starks and Hobbs geared up again three weeks later at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. There, Starks managed to even the score with a win of his own. Both men headed off in different directions shortly after that, but Starks believes their time as a team was very valuable in shaping their potential as singles stars.

"The people fell in love with us on our own," he said, "and there's a lot of that in my career and there's a lot of that in Hobbs' career, too, where we're doing it on our own, we're doing it by ourselves, and I think that's what people can appreciate the most. So, taking that time," he continued, "and now utilizing it in a singles-type environment has only done us wonders."