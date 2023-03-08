Ric Flair To Tour Michigan Dispensaries To Promote His New Cannabis Company

Former World Champion and newly-minted cannabis entrepreneur Ric Flair is coming to Michigan.

"MLive" is reporting that Flair will be touring Michigan cannabis dispensaries on March 16 and 17 to celebrate the launch of his marijuana strain Ric Flair Drip in the state of Michigan. March 16 will see Flair tour dispensaries in Romeo, Mt. Clemens, and Madison Heights, MI, and he will then spend March 17 touring two Detroit area dispensaries. Customers will be able to shop Ric Flair Drip's many products, as well as meet "The Nature Boy" and take pictures with him.

According to MLive, this is Flair's tour schedule:

March 16

- Dispo Romeo, 100 Shafer Dr, Romeo from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

- JARS Mount Clemens, 101 N Groesbeck Hwy, Mt. Clemens from 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

- PUFF Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr, Madison Heights from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 17

- Cloud Detroit, 16001 Mack Ave, Detroit from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- House of Dank, 3340 8 Mile Rd, Detroit from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Flair launched the cannabis brand through Mike Tyson's cannabis company Tyson 2.0 and cannabis conglomerate Verano in March of last year. Ric Flair Drip is available in flower, prerolls, vape cartridges, and edibles. Flair has credited cannabis for weening him off of prescription sleep aids like Ambien and Xanax.

The Hall of Famer is not the only pro wrestling personality involved in the legal cannabis industry, as famously THC-infused wrestler Rob Van Dam announced a new cannabis brand in September of last year, after spending many years already the face of a CBD brand.

Flair retired from wrestling in July 2022 but is still open to working as a manager, though he's noted that neither WWE nor AEW has offered him any kind of position.