Billie Starkz Announced For Six-Person Intergender Tag Match In GCW

Billy Starkz, the 18-year-old indie wrestling sensation, is set to show off her athletic prowess at an upcoming Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) event.

GCW announced Tuesday that Starkz will team up with Billy Roc and Cole Radrick in a six-person intergender match against the Second Gear Krew, a stable comprising the likes of Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice. The match will take place at GCW's "Red Means Green" event on Sunday, April 16.

Over the past few months, Starkz has gained prominence for her impressive showing for promotions such as AEW and MLW, wrestling the likes of Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Taya Valkyrie, Emi Sakura and Red Velvet in various matches. Fans on social media were particularly impressed with Starkz' performance against Baker on an episode of "AEW Dark" earlier this year.

Starkz, who reportedly impressed AEW officials with her performances earlier this year, also wrestled at the recent ROH Honor Club TV tapings, where she faced off against Miranda Alize. It's unknown when the match will air.

While it is widely believed that "Space Jesus" will eventually sign with a major promotion such as WWE or AEW, Starkz herself is no hurry to advance her pro wrestling career. In a recent interview with Denice Salcedo, Starkz confirmed that her "goal right now is to finish out high school" and that she'll re-assess her wrestling career only after she completes her graduation. Starkz, currently a free agent, previously expressed her desire to obtain a two-year college degree in business and marketing after graduating from high school, making it clear that she doesn't want pro wrestling to be her be-all-end-all career choice.