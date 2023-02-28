Billie Starkz Confirms She's A Free Agent, Wants To Finish High School Before Signing

Billie Starkz will continue to ride the wave of free agency.

As her stock steadily rises, "Space Jesus" has landed opportunities in several major wrestling promotions over the last few months. Since turning 18 last December, Starkz has racked up appearances in All Elite Wrestling, Major League Wrestling, and most recently, she participated in Ring of Honor television tapings last weekend. When Denise Salcedo asked if she was actively seeking a contract offer from somewhere, Starkz made it clear that her education remains the top priority right now.

"So, I'm kind of just enjoying this ride in the high that I've been on and I have currently not signed anything," Starkz confirmed. "My goal right now is to finish out high school. I graduate in May and I still want to be fully committed to school [and] finish this year off strong. I only have a couple of months left and we'll see where wrestling in this crazy life I live takes me afterwards."

Starkz previously revealed that after graduating from high school, she intends on obtaining a two-year college degree in business and marketing as a backup plan for herself.

Following Starkz's first round of AEW outings against Britt Baker and Red Velvet, it was reported that backstage officials were impressed by her in-ring work. Starkz returned to "Dark" tapings in January and February, taking on the likes of Emi Sakura and former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. After going face-to-face with MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, Starkz made her "MLW Underground" debut on Tuesday night's episode against former OVW Women's Champion Kayla Kassidy.

