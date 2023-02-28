Billie Starkz Making Her Debut On MLW Underground Tonight

Billie Starkz may only be 18, but the young star is becoming a road warrior. Starkz has been one of the top independent talents going, but she's gotten attention nationwide, as she's had appearances both in AEW and now in MLW. Starkz made her presence known in Major League Wrestling a few weeks ago on "MLW Underground," and tonight's episode will feature her in-ring debut against another new star, Kayla Kassidy. The reveal was made on MLW's official Twitter account.

When Starkz first made her appearance on "Underground," she was interrupted by the World Featherweight Champion in Taya Valkyrie who recently just turned heel and aligned herself with Cesar Duran's Azteca Underground. Valkyrie had some choice words for Starkz, questioning her experience and ability in the ring, and planting seeds for these two to clash at some point.

Starkz joins a list of several women on the independent circuit to make a stop in MLW. Prominent female wrestling names like Willow Nightingale, Holidead, and Trish Adora have all had their stop in Major League Wrestling. It was just announced about a week and a half ago that Delmi Exo has signed a new deal with the promotion.

Tonight's lineup for "MLW Underground" also features the "Underground" debut of Microman, and the main event will feature Davey Richards defending his National Openweight Title against a returning MLW star in John Hennigan.