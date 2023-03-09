Dana Brooke Reflects On Past Royal Rumble Lessons

The Royal Rumble matches create opportunities for legends to return and mix it up with current talent. The matches also can provide a learning experience for rising stars. That's what Dana Brooke took from being part of the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. The former 24/7 Champion was eliminated by Michelle McCool in the bout, but she told Fightful that "it was fun" to be in the ring with the four-time former women's champion.

McCool wasn't the only former star that Brooke got to learn from at the show. She also got to sit under the learning tree of McCool's husband, the legendary Undertaker.

"It was awesome working with her, getting to know her, and also talking with Undertaker a lot backstage, too, because I was with her putting things together and talking through everything," Brooke said. "It's amazing to work with her and knowing what she has, and the knowledge she brings to the table was awesome."

Both women were part of the Rumble match again this year, but they didn't get to interact, as Brooke had been eliminated before McCool entered the ring.

Television time has been limited for Brooke as of late, as she hasn't been featured regularly since the 24/7 title was retired. Her most recent match on "WWE Raw" was in November.

