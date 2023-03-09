Paul Heyman Says Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment Was 'Everything You Dream About'

The saga revolving around Roman Reigns and The Bloodline continues to be one of the hottest stories featured in WWE, and one instrumental figure in the group is the "Wise Man," Paul Heyman. Heyman has played a key role in the feud between Reigns and 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes, and during a recent interview on "SI Media," Heyman shared some of his thoughts on Cody's abilities, specifically during the promo segment featuring himself and Rhodes from the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw."

"That was everything you dream about as a performer," Heyman said. "And Cody just set it up masterfully. He told his tale. He took this villainous performer, this person that is attached to the Tribal Chief, the 'special counsel,' this 'wise man,' this slimy, sleazy scumbag that's presented on television as Paul Heyman, and within five minutes of him speaking, you have the audience chanting, 'Thank you, Paul,' and you have the audience crying based on something I did on a personal level for his father 22 years ago." Heyman also discussed, at length, the pressure associated with being the WrestleMania main event, but feels strongly that Rhodes is up to the challenge, despite never performing on such a large platform.

It's been reported that Heyman, along with Reigns, together have the "strongest voices" when it comes to the creative direction of The Bloodline. Heyman is no stranger to writing wrestling storylines, dating back to his days as the founder and booker of ECW, as well as his tenure as the lead writer for "WWE SmackDown" in the past. No matter who is behind this storyline, the general consensus on The Bloodline's ongoing narrative with Sami Zayn has been extremely positive, and that momentum has carried over to Reigns vs. Rhodes.