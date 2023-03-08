Konnan Isn't On Board With Cody Rhodes Losing At WWE WrestleMania

Between wrestling fans, pundits, and the performers themselves, opinions can vary greatly on booking decisions, especially when they involve the main event scene in a major company like WWE. Ahead of Cody Rhodes' upcoming WrestleMania 39 challenge against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, AAA booker and former wrestler Konnan shared his thoughts on the possible outcomes of the match on his podcast, "K100," and unsurprisingly had some strong opinions on the matter.

"I think if Cody loses, he loses a lot of momentum," Konnan said. "And he needs to be skyrocketed right now." At the same time, Konnan remarked that Rhodes has a "weird look," comparing the WWE star's aesthetic to a mix between a used car salesman, a TV evangelist, and a politician. The former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion described Rhodes' as looking "unsavory," but still believes Rhodes should topple the lengthy title run Reigns has been on.

With WWE WrestleMania 39 less than four weeks away, storylines are heating up across the company, and that includes Rhodes/Reigns. The last time Reigns was pinned was in December 2019 at TLC, by Baron Corbin of all people. However, the belief among many fans, including Konnan, is that Rhodes should be the one to dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania and become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner currently has a great deal of momentum on his side, but it's important to remember the dominance of Reigns' booking over the last three years before assuming the outcome of the match is a foregone conclusion.