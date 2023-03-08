Scorpio Sky Comments On MJF Incident At Revolution After Months Away From AEW

AEW World Champion MJF caught flack for throwing a drink on a kid in the front row during his 60-minute Iron Man match in the main event of AEW Revolution. There was immediate speculation regarding the kid being a "plant," however that was not the case. AEW President Tony Khan addressed the incident during the post-Revolution media scrum and said the situation was not being taken lightly as AEW staff made sure the fan was taken care of.

While fans have weighed in with all kinds of takes ranging from MJF shouldn't be punished for playing his character, to those calling for discipline, not many talent have spoken out about it. That was until former AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky let his voice be heard in a tweet on Tuesday when he stated, "I'll say it if nobody else will, fans/media celebrating a kid being disrespected at a show is the smallest d*ck energy imaginable."

Fans in the comments made sure to point out that Sky shares the same locker room as MJF, almost as if to stir up heat between the two. However, Fightful Select has noted that Sky hasn't been present at AEW events "in months" and has rarely been seen since he lost the TNT Championship to Wardlow on the July 6 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Rochester, New York. Some were even surprised Sky wasn't present for "Dynamite" in his hometown of Los Angeles in January. Despite that, he was reportedly backstage visiting at Impact Wrestling's No Surrender event in Las Vegas last month. The 39-year-old is reportedly cleared and has been waiting for a creative direction.