Riho Vs. Diamante One Of Five Advertised Matches Missing From Most Recent AEW Dark

Happy International Women's Day, AEW left two women's matches off of last night's edition of "AEW Dark."

After being confused by her match with Diamante not making the final edit of this week's "Dark," former AEW Women's World Champion Riho took to Twitter to assure her fans that the match will likely be aired next week. "I'm sorry if you've been looking forward to me and Diamante's match," Riho wrote, "but I think it'll be aired next week... or something, so please wait patiently."

Riho and Diamante's match, taped during the late February tapings of "Dark" at Universal Studios, was advertised for the March 7 episode, but ended up not making the final edit. In fact, five advertised matches were absent from the final cut of this week's episode of the YouTube exclusive program, an unusually high number of cut matches.

Parker Boudreaux vs. Vinny Pacifico, Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson, Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn, and John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners were all advertised for this week's episode alongside Diamante vs. Riho but did not make air. There is no given reason for the absences. Time constraints are not an issue with "AEW Dark," which has had runtimes vary from 40 minutes to over 90 minutes.

Riho returned to AEW in October after a five month absence, having since made appearances on "Dynamite" and "Rampage." Diamante has been a stalwart of "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" since first wrestling for the company in January of 2020, and recently challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at "AEW Grand Slam."