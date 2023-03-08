House Of Black Giving Both Chris Jericho And Kenny Omega Hometown Title Shot

The first defense of the AEW World Trios Championship for House of Black has been announced.

After Chris Jericho and his fellow Jericho Appreciation Society members conquered Top Flight and A.R. Fox on the March 8 edition of "Dynamite", Jericho declared the J.A.S. the new self-proclaimed number-one contenders for the World Trios Titles and called House of Black to ringside. However, The Elite were the ones who appeared instead. Don Callis took a few verbal shots at Jericho, calling him "the second best wrestler from Winnipeg" – the location of next week's show and the company's return to Canada for the first time since last October – whilst alluding to Kenny Omega.

House of Black then appeared on the jumbo screen. Malakai Black told Jericho and Omega they are both deserving of a title shot in their mutual hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. He told them that if they wanted the titles, then took a pause before the lights went out and the group appeared at ringside. Black then finished his thought and told the two teams to come and get them.

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King put an end to The Elite's 53-day reign as World Trios Champions this past Saturday at the Revolution pay-per-view in San Francisco, California, marking the first championship win in the company for all three men. The Elite previously won the titles for the second time by defeating Death Triangle in an Escalera De La Muerte match, the finale of their best-of-seven series on the January 11 episode of "Dynamite".