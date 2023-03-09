Seth Rollins Names His Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Fashion

Looking the part has always been an important quality of being a top-tier pro wrestler, with many wrestlers over the course of history wearing suits or expensive outfits to show off their worth. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has decided to take fashion in wrestling a step further with many of his outfit choices.

Rollins has worn a variety of colorful and loud suits and outfits over the past couple of years after shifting to his current character, with his fashion garnering much attention. He revealed in an interview with "Fightful" who would be on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling fashion.

"I think [Ric] Flair is probably No. 1," Rollins said. "So many wild, fashion icons, like Macho Man [Randy Savage] is one, Jesse Ventura. You've got like, "Superstar" Billy Graham would be another one, Gorgeous George ... I haven't thought about fashion in wrestling quite enough to put like, the quintessential four together."

Rollins started out dressing in over-the-top attires as a heel, however, with fans rallying behind him over time, he turned babyface recently. The former world champion was even able to use his bold fashion choices to his advantage recently when he nailed The Miz with a stomp on a recent episode of "WWE Raw" while wearing the big red boots that had gone viral the previous week.

Rollins' real-life wife, Becky Lynch, had also received attention during her heel run for her outfit choices, but since returning in November 2022, she has toned down her outfits compared to what they used to be.

