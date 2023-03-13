Court Bauer Says Dominik Mysterio Has Gained Confidence Due To The Talent Around Him

Since joining The Judgment Day in September after turning on WWE Hall of Famer Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, fans have witnessed Dominik Mysterio's confidence grow on-screen.

Many have noticed the former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion's recent improvements, including MLW CEO Court Bauer, who addressed how good of a job Dominik is currently doing.

"I think there was a lot of pressure on him, and then ultimately you surround him with great talent and it can be contagious and your confidence grows and your ability can, you know, vibe off of them and figure out, like, certain things like your strengths and weaknesses and that allows you to ascend," Bauer said appearing on "Talk Is Jericho."

"He was thrown into the deep end. He really was. A lot of guys would have been crushed by the pressure of that. You're seeing him start to find his, kind of, look now. Everything is evolving."

Dominik's pairing with Rhea Ripley and his new "Prison Dom" persona both likely have a major part in him developing that confidence. Former United States Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor have both also been integral in helping Dominik since he turned heel.

His position in WWE has been elevated since joining The Judgment Day — which was Edge's original vision for every member of the faction. While it has yet to be confirmed by WWE, Dominik's biggest match of his career may take place at WrestleMania 39, as many are under the impression that he will take on his father, with Dominik recently attacking Rey on "SmackDown" furthering the story.

