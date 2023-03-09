Scotty 2 Hotty Turned Zombie To Mess With John Morrison In WWE

Depending on personal preference, the extent to which professional wrestling veers from reality to the absurd may rub some viewers the wrong way, such as when WWE held a Lumberjack Match between The Miz and Damien Priest using zombies as the enforcers outside the ring. One performer who had no issue with being involved with such an over-the-top match was John Hennigan, known in WWE as John Morrison, who served as an ally to The Miz during the match. During a recent appearance on the "Wrestling Perspective Podcast," Hennigan shared his thoughts on the match, revealing that one of the zombies was portrayed by Scott "Scotty 2 Hotty" Garland, who played a minor prank on the former WWE star while in full zombie makeup.

"The craziest part of that whole day was there was this one zombie that followed me around for like five minutes, and kept kind of touching me," Hennigan said. "I didn't want to be rude, [but] I was finally like, 'Get the f**k away from me, bro.' It was Scotty 2 Hotty." Hennigan revealed that the makeup team had done such a good job that he didn't realize at first that it was someone he knew personally that was messing with him. Overall, Hennigan didn't have a problem involving himself in the absurd match, even if it may have rubbed many fans the wrong way.

"To be honest, I loved it," Hennigan continued. "It's so weird, and it doesn't make any sense, but then again, wrestling doesn't have to make any sense." The match, which was set up to promote Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" Netflix film starring Dave Bautista, ended with Priest victorious and The Miz getting swarmed and presumably devoured by zombies, though he would return to television unscathed a short time later.