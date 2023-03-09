Ricky Starks Says First Media Scrum At AEW Revolution May Have Been His Last

Ricky Starks walked away from Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view with another major victory on his hands, with a win over Chris Jericho for the second time in a matter of months. Following the show, Starks was one of the AEW stars to speak to the media at the press scrum, but according to Starks, it may be the last time he appears. Speaking on Sacramento's "D-Lo & KC" ESPN Radio show, the AEW performer revealed that he isn't sure if he'll be invited back up to the podium in the aftermath of a future pay-per-view.

"That was my first media scrum, [and it] may have been my last one. Who knows?" Starks said. "There's a fine line between coming off as a crybaby and always yelling to the crowd about how you deserve this and that, and then there's also a part of it where you sometimes have to remind people just who the hell you are, you know what I'm saying?" Starks continued by saying he has no issues hyping himself up because he's a fan of himself, and that's the message that he's trying to get out to audiences, even if it might rub some viewers the wrong way.

"At the end of the day, you should respect my passion," Starks stated. "You should respect the work that I put into this whole thing, because without that, just what am I exactly?" The former FTW Champion shared that the people who don't speak up are often forgotten, and Starks made it clear that he does not intend that to happen to him.