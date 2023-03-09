The Kingdom's Mike Bennett Wants To Bring Tomohiro Ishii To Ring Of Honor

The latest era of Ring of Honor is just getting started, with the current iteration of the series debuting last week on the HonorClub streaming service. ROH veteran Mike Bennett picked up a win alongside tag team partner Matt Taven on the inaugural episode, and it has apparently given Bennett some confidence when it comes to challenging future opponents. Bennett took to Twitter today, calling out New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tomohiro Ishii.

"I would like to wrestle Ishii in [Ring of Honor]," Bennett said. "We could just beat the s**t out of each other for 30 minutes. Why does this sound like fun to me? What is wrong with me? Stone Pitbull vs. Boston Strong Style."

While Bennett has spent his career moving through promotions large and small, Ishii has mostly been a fixture in NJPW for almost 20 years. In that time, he's made appearances for both ROH and AEW, as well as independents such as RevPro in the United Kingdom. It's been a few years since the "Stone Pitbull" made an official appearance in ROH, but he did challenge Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship last November on "AEW Dynamite." Most recently, Ishii served as a competitor in the New Japan Cup, though he lost in the first round to David Finlay.

As for Bennett, he's been very open about the positivity backstage at the recent ROH tapings. With an upcoming Reach For The Sky ladder match set for Supercard of Honor to determine the next Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions, Bennett and Taven would make a lot of sense as challengers based on their prominence in the company's tag division under Tony Khan's leadership.