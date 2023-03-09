Spoiler: Plan For ROH Tag Titles Announced During AEW Rampage Taping

Fans were witness to a classic Dog Collar Match the last time the ROH World Tag Team Championship was up for grabs. The passing of Jay Briscoe meant that The Briscoes never got a chance to defend their titles following their victory over FTR at Final Battle last December.

There's now an update on the future of the ROH World Tag Team Championship. Spoilers below.

AEW taped Friday's episode of "AEW Rampage" following last night's live "AEW Dynamite" at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. According to fans at the arena, Mark Briscoe announced a Reach For The Sky Ladder Match for the Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, where ROH would crown new tag team champions. "Reach for the Sky" was Jay's catchphrase.

Briscoe also announced The Lucha Brothers as the first entrant in the ladder match.

In recent weeks, Briscoe has carried both the ROH tag titles — across AEW and ROH programming — as a tribute to his late brother. While it's unknown if Briscoe himself will enter the ladder match tagging with another partner, he has recently feuded with Smart Mark Sterling and Ari Divari's stable, which could be an indicator of Briscoe going on a solo run.

Supercard of Honor will emanate from The Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on March 31. As of this writing, only the aforementioned ladder match is confirmed for the event. However, ROH is expected to announce more matches during tomorrow's episode of "ROH TV on Honor Club." On last week's season premiere, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli was confronted by Eddie Kingston following his victory over AR Fox. However, Castagnoli laughed off Kingston's challenge for a future title bout and walked away. It remains to be seen if the match is made official for Supercard of Honor.