WWE NXT Roadblock Garners Highest Key Demographic Viewership Since December

"WWE NXT Roadblock" broke the barrier when it came to ratings on Tuesday night. Wrestlenomics released viewership information, and the "NXT" special roped in 624,000 total viewers, up 12% from the previous week. The key demographic is the main highlight for "NXT," as the show has seen it's highest number in 2023 to date. "Roadblock" was watched by an average of 222,000 viewers aged 18 to 49, earning a 0.17 demo rating. From a ranking perspective, "NXT" came in at #13 for cable originals in the key demo, and when factoring in broadcast primetime, it placed at #30. The heavy hitter for Tuesday night in the 18-49 demographic was "Night Court" on NBC with a 0.55 rating. The NBA on TNT led for cable originals.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of "Roadblock" was Roxanne Perez being stretchered out of the Capitol Wrestling Center following her main event match against Meiko Satomura. Perez successfully defended her "NXT" Women's Championship against the Japanese wrestling legend, but collapsed following the match. The angle had Perez being taken to the hospital, and also included a visibly upset Booker T and Shawn Michaels.

Michaels also left his mark on "Roadblock," as he revealed to Grayson Waller that the latter would be facing Johnny Gargano at "NXT Stand & Deliver" during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. In addition, fans got to witness the first appearance of Dragon Lee, who was shown sitting ringside, and Tony D'Angelo, "The Don" of "NXT," coming out on top against Dijak in a Jailhouse Street Fight.