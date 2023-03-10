Lance Storm Says WWE's Proposed Gambling Changes 'Would Destroy The Creative Process'

Professional wrestling has always had a creative process, after all, it's scripted entertainment. Earlier this week it was reported (via CNBC) that WWE has been working towards legalizing betting on match results.

The potential issue that arises with this is that match results might have to be locked well ahead of time. Former WCW and WWE star Lance Storm believes that it's a terrible idea to legalize betting on pro wrestling results.

"Insane. Finishes are a crucial aspect of storytelling. It would destroy the creative process. You'd have to go back to a single booker who everyone trusts and will keep his mouth shut. Writers can't write or collaborate if they can't discuss finishes," he tweeted. Storm was responding to Dave Meltzer's comments on the latest news. "The creative team will no longer be allowed to know finishes ahead of time to the major matches if this goes through. Crazy," said Meltzer.

This is all geared towards a continued attempt to lure potential buyers, as WWE has been firmly in the market to sell since Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors earlier this year. As for what locking in betting would actually require, Meltzer's tweet more or less sums it up. WWE is aiming to convince regulators that match results would be kept from anybody and everybody outside the company, similar to how some states allow betting on the Academy Awards.

More than that, though, this would likely affect the talent most of all, with wrestlers themselves potentially unaware of long-standing results until hours before the show begins.