WWE Reportedly Contacted Komander Following Announcement Of His AEW Appearance

There may be a bidding war for an up-and-coming luchador. Mainstream wrestling fans got to get their first look at the death-defying Komander last week on "AEW Dynamite," as the AAA sensation competed in the "Face of the Revolution" Ladder Match. Komander got to showcase his high-flying talent in the match, and according to "The Wrestling Observer," WWE reportedly reached out to the luchador immediately following the announcement that he would appear on "Dynamite."

The Observer reports that this wasn't a WWE contract offer, but rather the company wanting to see Komander up close. This follows WWE also immediately showing interest in both Dragon Lee and Bandido after they performed in AEW. On an episode of "Keepin' It 100" last year, AAA booker Konnan forewarned fans to keep an eye on Komander, as he guaranteed the luchador would be signing with WWE or AEW in the next few years.

Both AEW and WWE have been putting their backing behind some of wrestling's top luchadors lately, as each has acquired a blue chipper, with AEW signing Bandido and WWE signing Dragon Lee, the latter of whom made his debut at "WWE NXT Roadblock." Some tension between AAA and AEW did go down over Dragon Lee's departure for WWE, as he ended up winning the AAA Tag Team Titles from AEW's FTR in his final appearance for the promotion. Lee had appeared briefly in AEW, tagging with Andrade El Idolo and RUSH before they both disposed of him after a trios loss.