Eric Bischoff Loves MJF's Character But Says You Can't Use Kids To Get Heat

If anybody knows how to garner heat in the pro wrestling business, it's Eric Bischoff. The former WCW boss had heat on his mind this week on his "After 83 Weeks" podcast, specifically the hot-button issue of MJF throwing a drink in a kid's face at "AEW Revolution" last Sunday. While Bischoff admitted to having not watched the pay-per-view itself, he had seen a clip of that particular moment and heard the chatter surrounding it.

"It's not my kind of heat. I don't think it's 'money' heat," Bischoff said. "I understand why he did it and I just don't think you can get heat with kids. It just doesn't work and for me, as much as I love MJF's character — I think he's one of the most exciting pieces of talent I've seen in decades and I love his work — but at that particular moment," he continued, "I think there would have been a better way to get better-valued heat, meaning money heat."

Bischoff says when you pick on, disrespect, or make fun of a kid, the audience feels differently about the talent, because it's in a real way. He believes arrogance while being a "chicken s**t" heel under pressure can be more magical. "I just think that outside of the ring you have to be a little more selective and pick your shots better if you're going to get your heat using the crowd because it can kind of backfire," he added.

"Nature Boy" Ric Flair also recently weighed in on the matter, calling upon all his years of experience as a legendary heel to disagree with the AEW World's Champion's actions as well.