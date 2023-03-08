Ric Flair Disagrees With MJF Throwing A Drink On A Young Fan At AEW Revolution

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is no angel. From being widely known as "The Dirtiest Player in the Game" for decades to the "Plane Ride From Hell" incident, the former world champion has a complicated legacy of being a heel inside and outside of the ring. However, even Flair has publicly denounced Maxwell Jacob Friedman's actions at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view.

During his Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson, MJF took a drink (that may or may not have been alcohol) from a fan and threw it into a child's face before returning to ringside. When asked about it at the post-show media scrum, the AEW Champion said the "kid looked thirsty." A number of people weighed in on this unnecessary and unprovoked action including Scorpio Sky and Wrestling Inc's Ross W. Berman IV. Now, Flair has also shared his thoughts on the incident. On the "To Be The Man" podcast, Conrad Thompson asked for his father-in-law's thoughts on MJF's behavior.

"It's cheap heat," Flair said. "You want to do something to get heat and get the people excited that won't hurt anybody? You cut yourself so deep that when you swing your hair, you throw blood all over them. I used to do it all the time when I had long hair. Then they feel like they're part of the action."

While Flair did seem to say that last bit in jest, he made his stance perfectly clear.

"I'm totally against throwing anything on a kid."

Flair also said this definitely wouldn't fly in WWE, which MJF should keep in mind if he wants to end up there after his AEW contract expires.

